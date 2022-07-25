Blueface “One Time,” Meek Mill “Miami Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 7.25.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a minute since Blueface’s dropped off some new work and though he’s been trending on social media for various other reasons, the man returns to the rap game to remind y’all why he’s famous in the first place.

Coming though with some new visuals to “One Time,” Blueface takes it back to the days he would get his graffiti on in the streets of LA before C-Walking away from police who were creeping on him for defacing private property. They truly let him C-Walk away from them.

Meanwhile down in Miami, Philadelphia representative Meek Mill decided to bless his fans with some new bars and in “Miami Freestyle” drops off a new verse while politicking on the streets of South Beach with his homies in tow.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Peezy featuring Jim Jones and Philthy Rich, Slim Thug, and more.

BLUEFACE – “ONE TIME”

MEEK MILL – “MIAMI”

PEEZY FT. JIM JONES & PHILTHY RICH – “WATER ON ME”

SLIM THUG – “BABY”

NARDO WICK – “DEMON MODE”

JUICY J & PI’ERRE BOURNE – “BBL”

POST MALONE & DOJA CAT – “I LIKE YOU”

TINK – “GOOFY”

ROY WOODS – “BAD BAD”

FLIPP DINERO – “AIN’T MY DOG”