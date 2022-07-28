Gucci Mane “Dissin The Dead,” Wiz Khalifa “Bad A** B*tches” & More | Daily Visuals 7.28.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Hip-Hop world knows that Gucci Mane doesn’t mind getting disrespectful with his raps and now feels that he might’ve started a trend of rappers who have no hairs on their tongues when it comes to doing the same.

In his latest visuals to “Dissin The Dead,” Guwop posts up in a cemetery to talk about pioneering dead dissin’ rap while flaunting an mega iced out Cuban link chain and Jason Vorhees mask to show he’s about that Friday The 13th life.

On a less morbid note, Wiz Khalifa reveals that he doesn’t mind hooking up with a promiscuous woman and in his clip to “Bad A** B*tches” takes to the desert with a gang of bad a** women draped in red outfits like they reppin’ The Game’s block in LA or something.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ella Mai featuring Roddy Ricch, Trapboy Freddy and more.

GUCCI MANE – “DISSIN THE DEAD”

WIZ KHALIFA – “BAD A** B*TCHES”

ELLA MAI FT. RODDY RICCH – “HOW”

TRAPBOY FREDDY – “VON DUTCH”

MACKLEMORE FT. TONES & I – “CHANT”

DUSTY LOCANE & DITTA – “TRENCHES”

JACKBOY – “CHESS NOT CHECKERS”

MASICKA – “PACK A MATCHES”