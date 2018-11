Late Sunday Big Sean went on UStream to give fans a behind the scenes look at his new video “Dance (A$$)” featuring Nicki Minaj.

For the video shoot Sean shows off a new lion chain made by Jacob The Jeweler and gives fans a view at the L.A. sunset.

No Nicki sighting yet, but she’ll no doubt make the final cut.

Check out a behind the scenes look at Big Sean’s video below.