Icewear Vezzo ft. Kodak Black “It’s All On U,” Rod Wave “Alone” & More | Daily Visuals 8.9.22

With Kodak Black possibly heading back to the clink for catching some federal drug charges this past July, y’all know he’s going to be putting out as much work as possible to ensure he gets all the bags he can until that time comes.

This time around the Florida representative joins Icewear Vezzo for his visuals to “It’s All On U” where the two rappers turn up with the crowd which features a few big booty twerking young women and some dudes flossing stacks of cash that will more than likely end up on the floor of some strip clubs. We wonder if Kodak Black was part of the MAGA crowd that rolled to Mar-A-Lago to give the FBI a piece of their minds for raiding Trump’s property (LOL).

On the R&B side of things, Rod Wave gets all in his feelings and for his clip to “Alone” shows how that street life can take it’s toll on a couple’s relationship. Not many R&B videos have drive-bys. Props.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yella Beezy, JID, and more.

