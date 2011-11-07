Drake Ft. Rick Ross – “Lord Knows” Prod. By Just Blaze [Audio]

Why not give y’all another Drake joint in case you didn’t get the leak?

This one contrasts a few of the singy, happy songs that have been floating around and I do mean literally floating. But “Lord Knows” produced by Just Blaze is a hard hitting record featuring Ross and some aggressive Drizzy lyrics.

He’s more concerned with his “N***as thinking bout Christmas in August” and he’s “looking for the right way to do the wrong things.”

“I’m hearing all of the jokes, I know that they trying to push me/I know that showing emotion don’t ever mean I’m a pu$$y.