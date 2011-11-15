WIRED LINKS 11/15/11: La La and Melo, Calliko’s New Single & More

Bossip: Coupled Up: La La “Luscious TaTa’s” Vazquez And Carmelo Anthony Do CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
24 Wired TV: Beyoncé – Live At Roseland DVD Trailer
Current Hip-Hop: Calliko (ft. Emilio Rojas) – “3 Blind Mice” [Audio Download]
Vibe: Bloomberg Ordered Zuccotti Park Raided, Wiped Out in a Little Over 5 Hours
The Root: Mike Tyson, Comedian
Drunken Stepfather: Victoria Justice Twitter Bikini Pics of the Day
Madame Noire: Kandi Burruss and Her Hair Wins and Womps Over the Years
Hit Hip-Hop: Fred The Godson Ft. Pusha T – Doves Fly (Behind The Scenes)
Black Voices: A COLOR LINE ON DEATH ROWDisturbing Racial Pattern Found In Texas Death Penalty Sentencing
Hollywood Tuna: JoJo Flashes Her Lady Lumps
Style Blazer: StyleBlazer Approved: Five Fashion Icons of the 80s (Michael, Tina, Madonna & More!)