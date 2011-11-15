CLOSE
WIRED LINKS 11/15/11: La La and Melo, Calliko’s New Single & More

Bossip:  Coupled Up: La La “Luscious TaTa’s” Vazquez And Carmelo Anthony Do CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

24 Wired TV:  Beyoncé – Live At Roseland DVD Trailer

Current Hip-Hop:  Calliko (ft. Emilio Rojas) – “3 Blind Mice” [Audio Download]

Vibe:  Bloomberg Ordered Zuccotti Park Raided, Wiped Out in a Little Over 5 Hours


The Root:  Mike Tyson, Comedian

Drunken Stepfather:  Victoria Justice Twitter Bikini Pics of the Day

Madame Noire:  Kandi Burruss and Her Hair Wins and Womps Over the Years

Hit Hip-Hop:  Fred The Godson Ft. Pusha T – Doves Fly (Behind The Scenes)


Black Voices:  A COLOR LINE ON DEATH ROWDisturbing Racial Pattern Found In Texas Death Penalty Sentencing

Hollywood Tuna:   JoJo Flashes Her Lady Lumps

Style Blazer:   StyleBlazer Approved: Five Fashion Icons of the 80s (Michael, Tina, Madonna & More!)

 

 

 

