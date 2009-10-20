Three Corrections Officials Resign Over Foxy Brown

While Foxy Brown was serving her prison bid for assaulting two manicurists, rumors were swirling that the BK diva was getting preferential treatment. Brown was reported to be wearing designer clothing and allowed to conduct an interview with a magazine while incarcerated.

Now more than a year since her release, officials at Rikers Island are resigning in connection to the allegations. Three corrections officials are giving up their positions, Carolyn Thomas, Frank Squillante and George Okada.

Thomas served as Chief of Department, Squillante was assistant chief of special operations and Okada was warden of the detention center. The three official’s resignations are effective October 31.

According to the New York Daily News, the rumors of Foxy’s luxurious prison stint are true. The BK rapper was allowed to not only do an interview behind bars; the Ill Na Na was given permission to do a photo shoot as well.

Jailhouse photo shoots? Designer clothes?

I wonder if Officer Ricky would ever resign over her…