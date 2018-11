B.o.B Talks T.I. Joint Album

Not ones to miss out on a good idea, Atlanta rappers T.I. and B.o.B are reportedly working on a joint LP.

B.o.B recently chopped it up with MTVnews, and stated that the collab album idea actually started off as more of a joke but is now, “taking form.”

“It’s not concrete as of yet,” Bobby Ray clarified.

Check out the clip below: