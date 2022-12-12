SZA “Nobody Gets Me,” Diddy ft. Rick Ross “Whatcha Gon’ Do?” & More | Daily Visuals 12.12.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend SZA unleashed her latest album, SOS and had the culture all in their feelings with her sultry vocals and enchanting melodies. Now we get a new video from one of the album’s standout cuts and we loving every second of it.

Dropping off new visuals for “Nobody Gets Me,” SZA takes to the rooftops of New York City draped in baggy clothes as she belts out her song and makes us wish we could wife her up. She’s a baddie, b.

From New York to Miami, Diddy heads to the South to turn up with Rick Ross and in the clip to “Whatcha Gon’ Do,” the two ballers roll around South Beach looking for the ingredients to turn a quiet night out in the town to a memorable moment to talk about the following day. We ain’t mad at that.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from G Herbo featuring Offset, Lil Durk and more.

SZA – “NOBODY GETS ME”

DIDDY FT. RICK ROSS – “WHATCHA GON’ DO?”

G HERBO FT. OFFSET – “AYE”

LIL DURK – “HANGING WITH WOLVES”

CURREN$Y – “DRIVE THIS CAR”

TEC – “GHETTO CINDERELLA”

ROTIMI & NEKTUNEZ – “MAKE YOU SAY”

KAMAIYAH – “HONORED”