Cash Money CEO’s Speak On Lil Wayne Sentencing

The Williams Brothers, Baby and Sugar Slim, CEO’s of Cash Money Records have released their official statement regarding the witch-hunt for Lil Wayne by New York police, which just resulted in his conviction. As previously reported, Weezy entered a guilty plea for a gun possession charge this week regarding charges of a loaded gun being found on his tour bus.

To make matters worse, police didn’t even know who Wayne was and asked a fan which one was Wayne before they placed the cuffs and charges on him. Wayne could have faced up to 3 1/2 years in jail similar to former NY Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress but instead will serve less than a year due to the plea. Baby and Slim stated,

“The Cash Money family will continue to support our artist and friend Lil Wayne in his current court case. We have worked with Wayne since he was a teenager, and have seen him grow into one of the world’s most successful hip-hop artists, with a work ethic that is second to none. Wayne has our love and commitment during this difficult time. We always have and always will stand behind him.”

In the meantime, before he goes in, Wayne is flooding the streets with a gang of music and will be dropping the No Ceilings mixtape with DJ Drama at the end of the month.