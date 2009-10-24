Kanye West & Manager Cleared Of Assault Charges

Kanye West and his manager Don “DC” Crowley have been cleared of all three-misdemeanor charges that resulted from a scuffle with the paparazzi in 2008. The charges of battery, grand theft and vandalism against West and Crowley were thrown out by Los Angeles court commissioner Mark Zuckman.

Not getting away scott free, the two will have to do 50-hours of community service and then the matter will be expunged from their records. They also paid the paparazzi in a civil suit, which further helped the case get tossed. The two also completed 12 hours of anger management classes.

As previously reported, on September 12, 2008, harassing photographers caught the short end of the stick when the two got into a shoving match with the hounding reporters that resulted in the cameras and gear being smashed.