Swizz Beatz Given Honor By Russell Simmons

Swizz Beatz is a producer that has found a way to reinvent himself on numerous occasions and keep himself from sinking in Hip-Hop. With his most recent work for Chris Brown on “I Can Transform Ya” to Jay-Z’s “On to the Next One,” it’s clear that Swizzy still has it.

The likes of Russell Simmons have taken notice to the producer and his presence by honoring the Ruff Ryder alum along with the Foundation For Ethnic Understanding Tuesday night.

Swizzy received the award mainly due to the fact that he is Muslim. Although that may sound very blatant, the honor by the foundation is meant to strengthen relations with the ethnic community through having conversation face-to-face. It is through such dialogue that the organization feels to be the most effective means towards the reduction of bigotry and the promotion of reconciliation and understanding.

Mr. Simmons is currently the chairman of the non-profit organization which has been running strong for the past 20 years. It was initially started by Rabbi Marc Schneier.

Past instances have showed the FFEU honoring other rap acts such as LL Cool J who was a recipient of the Joseph Papp Racial Harmony Award.

Always in the lab, Swizz is diligently working on the boards to craft DMX’s return to the game with Walk with Me Now and You’ll Fly With Me Later which X has stated should come around in the first of second quarter of 2010.

The Band Man has also been putting work in on his own new album, rumored to be titled Life After the Party which should also pop up around next year. His last album, One Man Band Man, dropped around 2007.

With Swizz and X heavy at work, the wheels might just be starting to turn as it pertains to a Ruff Ryders reunion.