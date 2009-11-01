Rapper Mike Beck Killed In New York

One of Fat Joe’s affiliates passed away this weekend after a lethal shooting in New York. Mike Beck, a member of Terror Squad’s K.A.R. collective, was shot and killed Friday in Brooklyn. According to reports, the motive for the senseless violence was attempted robbery.

Fat Joe confirmed the death of his friend via his Twitter page saying,

“RIP Mike Beck!!!!”

Noreaga also confirmed Beck’s passing saying,

“Rest in peace. He was a real dude, Mike Beck. I did records for him n he ate in my crib, n drank too. fu**ed up my weekend. R.I.P. Rest in peace Mike Beck, our running challenge is now dedicated to his memory.”

Mike Beck was featured on several Terror Squad projects and released mixtapes with his “Kill All Rats” family of Onez, Rob Kash and Leader.