Killer Mike ft. El-P & thankugoodsir “Don’t Let The Devil,” Kevin Gates “Do It Again” & More | Daily Visuals 5.11.23

Killer Mike gives us his best poker face and Kevin Gates lives the life of an action star. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 11, 2023

2023 Shaky Knees Festival

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Killer Mike is arguably one of the game’s most underappreciated MC’s as the triple-OG ATLien has been dropping heat for decades now and with his next album, MICHAEL set to drop next month, Killer is out to create some buzz for his next project.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Don’t Let The Devil,” Killer Mike links up with El-P and thankyougoodsir to play some poker at a soulful house party where the lights is kinda dim but the vibe is lit and the bodies are grooving. Where’s our invite?!

Elsewhere Kevin Gates shows us how he shed all those pounds and for his clip to “Do It Again” goes through his workout routine before getting dipped and hitting the road in an exotic automobile with an exotic young lady.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Flee Lord, Eto and Crisis, G Herbo, and more.

PART 1: KILLER MIKE FT. EL-P & THANKUGOODSIR – “DON’T LET THE DEVIL”

KEVIN GATES – “DO IT AGAIN”

FLEE LORD, ETO & CRISIS – “OUT THE JECKS”

G HERBO – “WE DON’T CARE”

RONDAY – “CUJO”

VANESSA BLING & D’YANI – “SOUL TIED”

DEE MULA FT. BIG30 – “SLANG THE WHIP”

REXX LIFE RAJ – “HANDS AND KNEES”

15 itemsLos Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

Shaquille O’Neal & Charles Barkley Lose It On Air After Anthony Davis Injury

05.11.23

