Game’s R.E.D. Pushed Back

Game is becoming the latest victim of an always frustrating, always unfortunate trend in hip-hop; album push backs. Hurricane Game confirmed to his fans via Twitter that his latest installment, R.E.D., would be put on hold.

Originally set to drop in December, a new release date has yet to be confirmed. He tweeted about the mishap saying,



“Album is officially pushed back. says Interscope, so that I can finish wit Dre without having to rush him, myself or the album. Think R.E.D.”

Not dwelling on his own unfortunate predicament, he paid homage to his big homie Snoop mentioning that his Malice In Wonderland album was vastly approaching its December 8 release.



“Y’all know how this Shyte go……. Snoop is still set for Dec. 8th & best believe “Malice in Wonderland” will be “Doggystyle” all over again.”



Avid followers of the Game shouldn’t feel too discouraged however because he still plans to release four mixtapes in the meantime.

Joining him on the quadruple release are the Nu Jersey Devil, DJ Drama, DJ Haze and DJ Kris Stylez.

Look for that in the forthcoming weeks.