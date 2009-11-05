50 Cent: The Man With Little Trust

“I got trust issues. I don’t really trust people. I like to think that I am a good judge of character, but I make mistakes.”

Trust is one of the most essential aspects in life due to the fact that it is hard to come by and even harder to get back if a person loses it.

With any situation in life, if there is no trust between two people, there can never be a true relationship and there is only an opening for disappointment and suspicion down the road.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is a man that has seen relationships go sour from a lack of trustworthiness between himself and particular artists in his game.

With Game, the West Coast rapper showed how untrustworthy he could be when he was unwilling to fully side with Jackson during his beefs with rappers such as Fat Joe which ultimately resulted in getting the pink slip from G-Unit. A similar issue came from Young Buck.

The rapper has compared the music industry to his past on the streets and trust is hard to come by so it is the smartest things to keep an eye on those that surround him,

Speaking with Dateline NBC, the rapper went back into his past to try and figure out why he is unwilling to trust many people.

“I don’t know if it was growing up or where, but I always haven’t. In a lifestyle where you’re in the street, you have to watch everybody too.”

The street life may have actually been the contributing factor. That was where he lost his mother and everything changed for Jackson in the blink of an eye.

“When I lost my mom, I lost more than a parent. I lost everything good in my life.”

This may have also been a factor to why he has become the poster child for rap beef and why his origins showed the rapper lashing out at other rapper’s before giving any opportunity to embrace them.

Without trust, there is no faith and without faith, there is no hope that a person will ever have expectations in another aside from expecting a person to let him/her down. In a world where there’s more reason to ensure safety then live freely, everybody seems to be a lone soldier.