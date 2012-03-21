David Banner ft. Big K.R.I.T. – “Believe” [VIDEO]

David Banner provides the visuals to the first single “Believe” featuring Big K.R.I.T., off his upcoming project Sex, Drugs, and Video Games dropping May 22nd. With this project, David hopes that you will aid him in his quest to “free” control of Urban music from the “invisible hands”, he would like you to donate $1, which is a reasonable request if you are going to download his project. The money will go towards a movie is his planning on making, with the release date being exactly one year after Sex. Drugs, And Video Games drops.

Photo: Universal