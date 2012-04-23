The first leak off of Jadakiss‘ and DJ Drama’s The Consignment mixtape that drops April 27th. Get a listen to Jadakiss, Wale, French Montana and Styles P’s “Paper Tags.”

Jadakiss ft. Styles P., Wale and French Montana – “Paper Tags” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

