2 Chainz ft. Drake – “No Lie” [LISTEN]

2 Chainz’s Def Jam debut, Based On A T.R.U. Story will be in stores August 14th, 2012, and this will be the lead single off of the album. “No Lie” features future tour mate, Drake. Get a listen to the record after the jump.

Photo: Don Morris