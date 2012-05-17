YG ft. Bow Wow – “Pop It (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Bow Wow sprinkles his swag on YG’s new joint, “Pop It.” Bow Wow’s long delayed album, Underrated, is dropping June 12th.

