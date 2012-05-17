YG ft. Bow Wow – “Pop It (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Bow Wow sprinkles his swag on YG’s new joint, “Pop It.” Bow Wow’s long delayed album, Underrated, is dropping June 12th.
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!
• Former NBA Player Jayson Williams’ Post-Prison Goal Is To “Be Better” [PHOTOS]
• The Hater’s Guide To Handling A Potential Miami Heat Championship [PHOTOS]
• LeBron James Says “In Two Years Dwyane Wade Became Dwayne Wayne” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
• Kate Upton Poses For GQ, Photographed By Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]
• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop
• Bangin Candy: Analicia Chaves From Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones” Video [PHOTOS]
• T.I., Rick Ross, Young Jeezy, Lil Wayne & More At Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]
• Play Cloths Summer 2012 Collection ft. Stephanie “StephieSoS-xy” Arenas [PHOTOS]
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE