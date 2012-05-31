Drake Gets “Stunted On” By Billionaire On Twitter

Note to rappers getting their humble brag on via these Internets; there’s a billionaire ready to stunt on you. Drake learned this on Twitter yesterday when he tweeted, “The first million is the hardest.”

Peep how billionaire T. Boone Pickens got @ Drake, literally, over at The Urban Daily. But wait, isn’t Drizzy 25 sitting on 25 mil, though? YOLO.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The Simp Files: Rappers Who Famously Feuded Over Chicks

• Beyoncé Posts Pics Of Atlantic City Concert [PHOTOS]

• Andre 3000 On The Set Of Jimi Hendrix Biopic [PHOTOS]

• Jamie Foxx Plays Freed Slave In Quentin Tarantino Directed Django Unchained [PHOTOS]

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

• Stop The Lies: 10 Examples Why There Is No Such Thing As A Post-Racial America

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

—

Photo: GQ