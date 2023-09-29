Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne “Brand New,’ Money Bagg Yo, Sexyy Red & CMG The Label “Big Dawg” & More | Daily Visuals 9.28.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tyga and YG have been collaborating on quite a few cuts as of late and though the pairing might seem weird to many Hip-Hoppers, the two continue to grow their bromance and link up with a Hip-Hop legend to turn the duo into a trio for a minute.

In their visuals to “Brand New,” Tyga and YG link up with Lil Wayne to turn up in an empty factory where the three men are joined by a bevy of thick young women who bust it open as the rappers style and profile much to the women’s delight. Again, why are empty factories, garages and buildings the backdrops for so many music videos these days??

Back on the block, Moneybagg Yo, Sexyy Red and CMG The Label go dog walking and in their clip to “Big Dawg,” the trio show off blocks of ice, pitbull puppies and convinced a man to put on a dog leash and let a woman walk him like he was a K-9. Talk about keeping your man on a short leash.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from iCandy featuring Flo Milli, Tech N9ne featuring Head Da Don, and more.

TYGA, YG & LIL WAYNE – “BRAND NEW”

MONEYBAGG YO, SEXYY RED & CMG THE LABEL – “BIG DAWG”

ICANDY FT. FLO MILLI – “BIG MAD”

TECH N9NE FT. HEAD DA DON – “PULL OUT”

BOSTON RICHEY – “CUT OFF BOSTON RICHEY”

DOECHII – “PACER”

JAY FIZZLE – “FREE STR8DROPP”

DON TRIP – “SAY LESS”