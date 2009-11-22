CLOSE
Home > Dame Dash

BlakRoc To Be Released On Black Friday

Leave a comment

Dame Dash’s latest project is gearing up to hit stores. As previously reported, Dame’s been busy preparing a collaboration with rock/blues group the Black Keys. Now as the holiday season kicks in to full swing, the final project between the mogul and the band is set to hit stores. BlakRoc Records is preparing to release their collaborative effort, BlakRoc on “Black Friday” on November 27, the day after Thanksgiving.

Independent record stores that carry the album will appropriately deem the day “Blak Friday.”The album will be exclusive to iTunes digitally upon release. Produced by and featuring music by The Black Keys, BlakRoc hosts a star-studded line up of MCs including Mos Def, Q-Tip, RZA, Raekwon, Pharoahe Monch, Jim Jones, NOE, Nicole Wray and Billy Danze. The album will feature no samples and incorporate all live instruments and vocals.

Black Friday , black keys , damon dash , q-tip , rza

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
SoundCloud Celebrates What's New, Now and Next in Music at The Good Room
Complex Interviews Soundcloud Rapper Video Director Cole Bennett
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close