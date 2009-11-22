BlakRoc To Be Released On Black Friday

Dame Dash’s latest project is gearing up to hit stores. As previously reported, Dame’s been busy preparing a collaboration with rock/blues group the Black Keys. Now as the holiday season kicks in to full swing, the final project between the mogul and the band is set to hit stores. BlakRoc Records is preparing to release their collaborative effort, BlakRoc on “Black Friday” on November 27, the day after Thanksgiving.

Independent record stores that carry the album will appropriately deem the day “Blak Friday.”The album will be exclusive to iTunes digitally upon release. Produced by and featuring music by The Black Keys, BlakRoc hosts a star-studded line up of MCs including Mos Def, Q-Tip, RZA, Raekwon, Pharoahe Monch, Jim Jones, NOE, Nicole Wray and Billy Danze. The album will feature no samples and incorporate all live instruments and vocals.