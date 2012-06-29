Big Sean ft. Mac Miller – “Hundred Dollar Bill Skyscraper” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

“True players what we is. True players don’t dissolve.” That’s the doctrine Big Sean preaches on his new track featuring Mac Miller titled “Hundred Dollar Bill Skyscraper.” The smooth Drumma Boy-produced track came right on time, with a summer feel that’s been missing this year.

The G.O.O.D. Music MC is on a roll, ripping verses to shreds left and right, and he’s no where near done. Before 2012 ends, Big Sean plans to release a new mixtape and a new album. If he continues to deliver, the Detroit MC could be in contention for album of the year.

Shouts to ill roots for the drop. Check out the track after the jump

Photo: Tumblr