All Over Chief ft. A$AP Rocky– “Baking Soda” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Newcomer, All Over Chief details his triple beam dreams on the hypnotic “Baking Soda.” The track features an alluring hook and drums that are very reminiscent of Washington’s Go-Go music, which almost makes listeners forget the topic being discussed. Harlem’s own A$AP Rocky also contributes a stellar verse, on which he perfectly mixes the braggadocios bars we’ve come to know him for with a very detailed depiction of the lifestyle he allegedly lived prior to reaching the spotlight.

It’s a little too early to judge All Over Chief, who is a South Jamaica Queens native, but this surely won’t be the last track to gauge him on. In the meantime, check out “Baking Soda” down below.

DOWNLOAD: All Over Chief – Bankin’ Soda f. A$AP Rocky

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Jason Kidd’s Night Of Bad Decisions [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes – DJ Khaled, Kanye West & Rick Ross – “I Wish You Would” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• Nas – Life Is Good CD Booklet [PHOTOS]

• Game Spends $200K On A Leather Ferrari [PHOTOS]

• 10 Of The Most Suspect Pictures Of Sean “Diddy” Combs Ever Taken [PHOTOS]

• GLORY: 10 Rappers That Found Religion

• Bangin Candy: The Foxy & Controversial Sheneka Adams [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Rosa Acosta Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: All Over Chief