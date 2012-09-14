Fabolous – “So NY (Prod. By Just Blaze)” [LISTEN]

It has been a minute that Fabolous has dropped some new work that isn’t featured on a mixtape, but the Brooklyn emcee is back with “So NY.” With a hook that says “I’m so New York, Weezy don’t like me,” it sounds like Fab might ruffle some feathers for waving the flag of his hometown.

Over some vicious Just Blaze production, Fab is back on his street ish and is sounding hungrier than ever before. For those unsatisfied with Fab’s recent mixtape work, this should absolutely suffice, as this song is rumored to be the street single for Fab’s latest full length album under Def Jam Records. Fabolous hasn’t released an official album under Def Jam in three years with, Loso’s Way. Hit the jump to listen and download “So NY,” courtesy of Flex.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Work Hard, Play Hard: 10 Rappers Who Went To College On Sports Scholarships

• Thug Life: A Tribute To Tupac Shakur [PHOTOS]

• Slaughterhouse & Rita Ora Cover Urban Ink [PHOTOS]

• 10 Flicks Of Kanye West Looking Whipped For Kim Kardashian [PHOTOS]

• Chris Brown Says New Neck Tattoo Is A Sugar Skull Not Rihanna [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy “Birthday Song’s” Big Booty Girl: Delianna Urena [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: Hip-Hop’s 25 Favorite Athletes

• Streets On Fire: 10 Victims Of Chicago’s Violent Murder Spike [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Rome