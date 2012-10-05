Hit-Boy ft. Audio Push and K. Roosevelt – “Goldie (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Days after dropping a dope freestyle over Slum Village’s “Selfish,” Hit-Boy takes a stab at one of his own beats by tackling “Goldie,” and bringing a few friends along for the ride. The duo, Audio Push join K. Roosevelt on a truly remixed version of A$AP Rocky’s single.

The collective of Audio Push and K. Roosevelt are under Hit-Boy’s HS87 staple. The producer/rapper has been taking his rapping much more seriously lately after dropping his free project, HITstory. The G.O.O.D. Music affiliate can be found on our list of top producers in the game right now, but if you want to hear him spit hit the jump to listen and download.

DOWNLOAD: Hit-Boy ft. Audio Push and K. Roosevelt – “Goldie (Remix)”

