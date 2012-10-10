Fat Joe ft. Rick Ross & Juicy J – “Instagram That H*e” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Shortly after his performance for Chris Lighty aired at the BET Hip-Hop Awards last night, Fat Joe premiered his new song for the Android/iPhone crowd called “Instagram That H*e.”

Joe Crack gets in the lab with Juicy J and 50 Cent’s latest adversary, Rick Ross, for this new ode to the picture grabbing social networking site. The three social media mavens are no strangers to Instagram, as they update their pages like they don’t have full-time jobs as rappers.

This song is pretty catchy, even though the title might make a woman’s group cringe just a bit. This will serve as Fat Joe’s second single following his star-studded “Pride & Joy.” Has Instagram found it’s official anthem? We’ll just wait for the radio edit.

Just take out your phone’s and use the 1977 filter after the jump.

DOWNLOAD: Fat Joe ft. Rick Ross & Juicy J – “Instagram That H*e”

