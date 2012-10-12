CLOSE
Dom Kennedy ft. Tyga & Juicy J. – “My Type Of Party (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Dom Kennedy’s lead single off of The Yellow Albumgets the remix treatment with help from Tyga and Juicy J. The “My Type Of Party” remix is featured on off of Dom Kennedy and OPM compilation mixtape Young Nation, which you can cop right here. The song, which originally featured an intro from the late Don Cornelius, was featured on Hip-Hop Wired’s best songs of 2012 so far. The Yellow Album also was one of the top mixtapes of the year, so if you haven’t gotten that, download it right here.

The slow mellowed out beat gets another introduction by the creator of Soul Train and is just as groovy as the original. The song gets a little tweaked out, but it’s still dope.

Listen and download the remix to “My Type Of Party” down below.

 

