Swizz Beatz ft. Chris Brown & Ludacris – “Everyday Birthday” [LISTEN]

This song has been in Swizz Beatz stash for a while, but after numerous behind the scenes photos, trailers, and snippets, “Everyday Birthday” is finally here.

The record features Ludacris and Chris Brown and is Swizz’s latest single. Over the summer, the trio traveled to Cannes, France to film its accompanying visual directed by Taj-TPK.

It’s a hard partying record that will have it’s accompanying video hit your television screens this Sunday, when it debuts on MTV 2. After the artwork, it’s showtime! Get a listen after the artwork and cop the single right here on iTunes.

Photo: Instagram