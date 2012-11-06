Harry Fraud ft. Action Bronson and French Montana – “Mean” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Wired 25 Top Producer, Harry Fraud, has partnered with Scion AV for a new song featuring Action Bronson and French Montana.

Fraud has collaborated with many artists in the past few years for full length albums, so hopefully this might lead to a solo project from the acclaimed Brooklyn producer. Fraud’s also made a ton of solid work with the two aformentioned rappers, including “Shot Caller,” and “Bird On A Wire” respectively.

The three look to keep the mojo going on “Mean” brought to you by Scion. Check it out courtesy of Complex after the artwork.

Photo: SXSW