CLOSE
Home > Action Bronson

Harry Fraud ft. Action Bronson and French Montana – “Mean” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Leave a comment

Wired 25 Top Producer, Harry Fraud, has partnered with Scion AV for a new song featuring Action Bronson and French Montana.

Fraud has collaborated with many artists in the past few years for full length albums, so hopefully this might lead to a solo project from the acclaimed Brooklyn producer. Fraud’s also made a ton of solid work with the two aformentioned rappers, including “Shot Caller,” and “Bird On A Wire” respectively.

The three look to keep the mojo going on “Mean” brought to you by Scion. Check it out courtesy of Complex after the artwork.

 

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low – Black, Camo [PHOTOS]

Behind The Scenes Of Rick Ross’ “Pirates” Video [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown Dresses As An Arab Terrorist For Halloween, Angers Just About Everybody [PHOTOS]

Bangin Candy: Caked Out Cuban Stunner Kathy Ferreiro [PHOTOS]

The Aftermath: Hurricane Sandy Ravages East Coast, Millions Left Without Power [PHOTOS]

Bangin Candy: The Return Of Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

Photo: SXSW

action bronson , download , French Montana , Harry Fraud , listen

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close