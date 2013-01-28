Chris Brown ft. The Luvaboy TJ – “Jumping Out The Plane” [LISTEN]

Chris Brown has a tendency to drop new music right in the middle of controversy and he doesn’t change as he drops a new record featuring The Luvaboy TJ (?!) called “Jumping Out The Plane.” There is no proof that this song was recorded last night before or after Brown got into his scrap with Frank Ocean’s camp, but what we can tell you is this song is basura. Brown drops a few Big Sean/Ludacris/Drake flows by saying verses like “Two girls on my couch, and I beat the pu**y up, Roundhouse.”

Breezy isn’t the worst rapper when he puts his mind to it, but this song wouldn’t be the best example of his flashes of lyricism. The hook is completely unbearable and The Luvaboy TJ struggles to catch the beat in the beginning of his verse before eventually catching on.

If you can get jiggy with this, hit the jump to get a listen to “Jumping Out The Plane” down below.

Photo: Instagram