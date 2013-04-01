Drake Leaves BMI & Signs With ASCAP

Drake just made a potential power move. The YMCMB rapper has left his former publishing home of BMI and has joined the ranks of ASCAP.

“For me, a big part of making music is getting the opportunity to work with people I love, trust and respect,” Drake told Billboard. “As an organization run by music creators, ASCAP represents a whole community of kindred spirits. Joining ASCAP was just a natural choice for me because I know my music is in the best possible hands.”

Added Nicole George-Middleton, ASCAPs VP of Rhythm & Soul Membership, “We are really excited to build on our longstanding relationship with Drake’s team. Working from the beginning with his collaborators Noah ’40’ Shebib and Boi-1da, it felt only right to have Drake join the ASCAP family.”

Recently, the “Take Care” rapper celebrated Shebib’s 30th born day by surprising the engineer/producer with a pair of birthday cakes. Last year, the two reportedly signed a label deal for their OVO imprint with Warner Bros. Records.

Drake is currently working on his third album, titled Nothing Was The Same. While his current singled, “Started From The Bottom” sits at No. 3 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 2 on the Rap Songs chart, he recently shot the video for “5AM In Toronto.”

Photo: Instagram