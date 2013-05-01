Alicia Keys – “New Day” [VIDEO]

It’s the first of the month, a fitting day for Alicia Keys to drop the visuals for her Swizz Beatz-produced track, “New Day.”

The clip is a montage of AK-47 rocking synchronized dance moves with her crew from a city streets to the stage. Always in an Empire State of mind, Alicia recruits hoodied graffiti artists for a spray painted mural. Nice touch.

Fans may remember a version of the track released this summer, that also included 50 Cent and Dr. Dre. But this season, Alicia’s claimed this one for her own, further fueling her spring hustle. Less than a week ago, she steamed up the screen with leading man Maxwell for the cinematic “Fire We Make” video, set in New Orleans. Blackberry’s Global Creative Director is also wrapping her Set The World On Fire tour with Miguel.

Alicia Key’s latest album, Girl On Fire, is in stores. Ring in May with “New Day” below.

Photo: VEVO