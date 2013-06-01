Joey Bada$$ & Pro Era – “Like Water” [VIDEO]

Today, Pro Era unleashed a visual for “Like Water” from their 2012 mixtape PEEP: The aPROcalypse. The track features Joey Bada$$, CJ Fly, and the late Capital STEEZ rapping over a mellow boom-bap beat by Statik Selektah.

Director Jason Schwartz shot the moving tribute to Pro Era’s fallen brethren. The collective of young MCs use this as an opportunity to appropriately represent STEEZ’s legacy in their Brooklyn stomping grounds.

The “Apex” rapper’s verse is represented by spinning vinyl. Meanwhile, Joey and CJ can be seen rapping in various locations across King’s County, including a rooftop, in front of the Barclays Center, and a warehouse with Statik serving as the DJ.

At the end of the video, STEEZ is immortalized in an mural.

Fans will receive more material from Joey when his Summer Knights mixtape arrives June 12. Be sure to check out the first offering “Word Is Bond,” also produced by Statik.

See “Like Water” below.

Photo: YouTube