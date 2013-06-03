Kim Kardashian Announces the Gender Of Baby KimYe [VIDEO]

In recent weeks, Yeezus has assumed the status of the top Kanye West news. While a sixth studio album is certainly an accomplishment for any artist, this actually comes second to a greater gift he and girlfriend Kim Kardashian are anxiously awaiting — the birth of their first child. Tonight, fans were given privileged information about the baby’s gender on the eighth season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I’m so excited we’re having a girl,” revealed the pregnant star, who is due in July. “Who doesn’t want a girl? They’re the best and I know that’s really what Kanye has always wanted. He wanted a little girl.”

Kim brought the cameras with her to the doctor’s office, where she, sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian Odom, and mother Kris Jenner eagerly awaited the results of her ultrasound.

“Do you see a little peepee,” Jenner asked the doctor, to which he replied “I don’t see any peepees.”

That announcement pretty much let the cat out of the bag, and inspired squeals of excitement from the Kardashian family.

And with that, we now know that the couple will welcome a baby girl into a world in the coming weeks. Congratulations to West and Kardashian!

UPDATE: See the footage from last night’s episode of Keep Up With The Kardashians below.

Photo: WENN