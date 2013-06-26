Mariah Carey ft. Miguel & A$AP Rocky “#Beautiful (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Mariah Carey has been very busy in the studio remixing the same song. Carey is prepping a total of five remixes to her Miguel-assisted single “#Beautiful.”

The songbird taps Harlem’s own A$AP Rocky for the first installment of the retooled track. A$AP kicks things off venting about relationship woes: “It’s like our first date, time passed fast like the flash of a blink /A little chardonnay, lingerie,. and a mink/All I could think is ‘your beautiful’/So don’t complain when I’m in home late/A couple loose lips and the ship gon’ sink.”

Other than that, “#Beautiful” isn’t much different from the original, and that’s not a bad thing. MC’s latest peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned the New Yorker her 30th entry on the Pop Songs charts. Carey trails behind Britney Spears for the most tracks on the aforementioned charts, with 35.

Take a listen to the re-up of “#Beautiful” below. Only four more to go.

—

Photo: Universal