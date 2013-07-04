CLOSE
Juicy J – “Yet” [LISTEN]

Take a break from your Magna Carta Holy Grail listening sessions to feast your ears on this new track by Juicy J. Titled “Yet,” the Taylor Gang rapper provides a worthy “turn up” anthem for your 4th of July needs.

The Juiceman shared production duties with Crazy Mike on the hard-hitting trap anthem. From what we know, fans can consider this a freebie. Juicy J’s forthcoming album Stay Trippy will tentatively release in August. Crank up your speakers, and press play to hear “Yet” below.

