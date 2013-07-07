Bow Wow – “New York, New York” Freestyle [LISTEN]

Bow Wow talks his ish, emphatically, over Tha Dogg Pound’s classic track “New York, New York” on his latest release. From our summation, this seems like Mr. 106 and Park‘s rebuttal to those who say that he’s fell off since his days as a child star.

The Ohio native baits in listeners using a slow flow that’s chocked full of braggadocios references to his rolodex of women and his bank account.

“I swear to God yo these rap n***as is lame/The all wearing leather, all dressing the same/All rocking Cubans, n***as got the same chains/ Just no creativity, now that’s a damn shame,” rhymes the YMCMB rapper.

Tell them why you’re mad, Bow Wow.

In any case, this is the 26-year-old’s follow up to “When I First Met Her.” Hear the “New York, New York” freestyle below.

—

Photo: BET