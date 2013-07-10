Beyoncé Goes Nude & All-Glitter Everything On Flaunt Magazine Cover [PHOTOS]

Beyoncé is nude on the cover of Flaunt magazine rocking all-glitter everything. In the accompanying Q&A, Blue Ivy’s momma talks about her status as a gay icon and other topics, including her Pepsi deal.

The Daily Mail reports that the photos of her covered in bronze glitter by photographer Tony Duran were actually shot back in 2011 for the singer’s 4 album.

Flaunt: A picnic planner is hoping to get lucky with his/her picnic companion. What’s in the picnic basket? Beyoncé: A cozy blanket, red wine, fruit, ’90s R&B playing on my iPod. I don’t think you need much else. Gay men are drawn to you and empowered by you, as they have been to “gay icons” Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, Cher, and Madonna. What is it about you, and those women, that gay men love? I’m flattered if I’m in the company of those great women. I think they love that we are bold, unafraid to love, and flaunt our s-xuality and strength. — Some were critical at your participating in a Pepsi campaign after you moved your body for childhood obesity. Where is the balance between your career objectives and your philanthropy? Pepsi is a brand I’ve grown up seeing my heroes collaborate with. The company respects musicians and artistry. I wouldn’t encourage any person, especially a child, to live life without balance. When you work out, take care of your body, rehearse as hard as I rehearsed in the commercial, I think it’s great to have a Pepsi or Diet Pepsi when you want one. It’s all about choices.

Also, Bey took to Instagram to toot her hubby’s accomplishment of going platinum, yet again. She posted a grade school pic of Jay-Z with the caption “Bow Down.”

Check out that pic and the photos from the Flaunt shoot in the following pages.

