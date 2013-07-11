Hit-Boy Speaks On Producing “Somewhere In America” [VIDEO]

Revolt TV caught up with producer Hit-Boy for their “Unlocking The Holy Grail” series to discuss his contributions to Jay-Z’s Magna Carta Holy Grail.

In the clip, the “Goldie” producer talks about first creating the beat at a jam session in Hawaii while recording material for Cruel Summer. He then goes on to mention how the instrumental was originally promised to former G.O.O.D. Music label mate Travi$ Scott.

According to the Grammy winner, Hov heard a snippet of the beat during a session with Scott and had to have it. Hit-Boy also talks about his appreciation for Jay’s musical impact, reminiscing on the first Hip-Hop album he purchased. It was The Blueprint in case you were wondering.

The HS87 founder then discussed his creative process and desires to inject a youthfulness into whatever project he contributes to — be it Watch The Throne or good kid, m.A.A.d city. He closes by shedding light on his label situation and his ambitions as a music producer.

Photo: YouTube