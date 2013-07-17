Jay-Z Covers NME Magazine [PHOTO]

The Jigga Man graces yet another magazine cover. This time, Jay-Z is on the front of UK music magazine NME. The feature story includes R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe’s thoughts on Hova cribbing some of his lyrics.

Says New Musical Express:

Speaking to NME as part of this week’s cover feature on the US rapper, Stipe discussed his relationship with Jay-Z and his reaction to words from his song ‘Losing My Religion’ appearing on his new song ‘Heaven’.

“I’ve known Jay for a long time, he’s super cool, super grounded, super smart and super talented,” says Stipe in the magazine, available digitally and on newsstands from today (July 17). “I’ve always had the deepest respect for him, and his music and choices. We’re thrilled (for our lyrics) to be included, it’s a really great honour.”

Other artists and music industry insiders interviewed as part of this week’s cover feature include Tinie Tempah, Rita Ora and Wiley.