Alicia Keys Unveils Reebok A.Keys Wedge In Fall/Winter 2013 Lookbook [PHOTOS]

Alicia Keys rode shotgun as her husband Swizz Beatz championed Reebok‘s return to notoriety. She’s since become a first lady, of sorts, for the footwear brand and today, we get the first looks at her new signature shoe, the A.Keys Wedge.

The kicks will be a part of the Fall/Winter 2013 collection, and are inspired by the silhouettes of two staple Reebok models — the Freestlye and Chi-Kaze. However, these lady-friendly interpretations have a high fashion aesthetic.

The sneakers will release in an array of themed packs, which explains the reptilian prints, tribal designs, and military colors.

In support of the forthcoming release, the Grammy winning songstress appeared in a lookbook sporting the shoes and complimentary ensembles. See the photos on the following pages, and let us know if you would cop in the comments.

[via Sneaker News]

—

Photo: Reebok

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »