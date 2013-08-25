CLOSE
The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill Is 15-Years-Old

Lauryn Hill‘s classic solo debut album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, is 15-years-old today (August 25). Sadly, Hill is currently serving a three-month jail sentence for tax evasion

The  Huffington Post took a look back at Hill’s landmark album—which won five Grammys—and shared some interesting factoids.

Columbia Records suggested bringing in an outside producer to assist on the album, with Wu-Tang Clan member RZA’s name being tossed about as a possibility. But Hill insisted she be allowed to write and produce the project herself.

L Boogie over some RZA beats? We’d still want to hear that!

Check out ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Turns 15: A Look Back At The Lauded Album On Its Anniversary over at the Huffington Post.

