Lil’ Kim Claps Back At Lil Wayne Over Dedication 5 Mixtape Slander

While the Internets have clowned Lil’ Wayne for his most recent bars, his latest mixtape, Dedication 5, continues to be a hot topic on Twitter for other reasons. The project contains a Lil’ Kim diss and the Queen Bee didn’t take too kindly to his remarks. On the track “Pure Columbia,” Tunechi raps “Changed the face of my Rolex, shout out to Lil’ Kim” alluding to her multiple facial reconstruction surgeries. The Brooklyn rapper took very little time to respond back with some Twitter slander of her own with a direct tweet at Weezy.

“Bwahaha!!! That was real cute homegirl @Lil’Tutu oops I mean @liltunechi !!! #HARDCOREMIXTAPE coming your way soon!!!,” tweeted Lil’ Kim at the YMCMB rapper. Lil’ Kim’s artist Tiffany Foxx also chimed in with some down low gay allegations aimed at Wayne in support of her mentor.

This is not the first time Lil’ Kim has had someone from Young Money Records on her beef menu. She has previously taken shots at Drake and has a very long documented feud with Nicki Minaj that might never be squashed à la the Lil’ Kim and Foxy Brown beef. Lil’ Kim is currently working on her Hardcore 2k13 mixtape which is sure to take more jabs at Weezy. Lil’ Wayne has yet to respond.

Check out the slanderous tweets in the following pages.

