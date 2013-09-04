CLOSE
Birdman, Lil Wayne & R. Kelly – “We Been On” [VIDEO]

Is it us or has the Rich Gang album not received the push on mainstream radio that’s expected of a YMCMB effort. Nevertheless, Birdman churns out the long-awaited visual for their standout track “We Been On,” featuring Lil Wayne and R. Kelly.

With director Hannah Lux Davis at the helm, the trio boast about their accomplishments while occupying what looks like a museum. There Baby rants about how he’s “stunting on n***as an taking they broads,” while Kells croons a buttery smooth chorus that chants “we been on.”

Honestly, this is very similar to past treatments from the Young Money/Cash Money collective. We wouldn’t be surprised if this and the “Million Dollar” video were actually shot in the same day.

See Birdman, Lil Wayne, and R. Kelly go all out to ball in “We Been On” below.

Photo: YouTube

