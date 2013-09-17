Why Kanye West Is Getting Prosecuted & Lamar Odom Is Not

Have you been wondering why Kanye West is getting prosecuted for assaulting a photographer, and Lamar Odom is not? It’s because Yeezy has developed a reputation for such antics while Odom, despite the recent crack coke use allegations, does not.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … honchos in the L.A. City Attorney’s Office cut Lamar a break because this is the first time he ever went on the attack against a paparazzo. You’ll recall Lamar went into a photog’s car and chucked his camera equipment into the street, damaging it. Lamar has been ordered to attend an informal hearing but will NOT face criminal charges.

Our sources say the reason they’re going after Kanye is his history of attacking photographers. Specifically, the City Attorney has zeroed in on another incident at LAX back in 2008, when he grabbed a photog’s camera and threw it to the ground. The case was filed, but later dismissed after Kanye paid for the repair.

Prosecutors didn’t have to dig too deep for research. [Shameless plug: The Top 10 Kanye West vs. Paparazzi Confrontations]

Yeezy just needs to throw on some headphones and I ignore those camera slingers before it really costs him.

—

Photo: TMZ