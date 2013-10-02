Big Sean Sports Fall Gear & Talks Getting His Point Across In GQ Mag [PHOTOS]

If you have been a fan of Big Sean long enough (remember “Get You Some”), you know that he’s always been fashion savvy. In GQ’s recently released Fall Style Manual issue, the men’s fashion magazine linked up with the G.O.O.D. Music rapper to talk the 15 Freshest Style Moves for the fall, boy.

Showcasing the 15 Freshest Style Moves for this fall, the 25 year old rapper demonstrates his signature flare in a stylish photo shoot, and then sits down with GQ to set the record straight about his reputation. “It’s fucking crazy that people think I’m just this ass man, talking about ass-quakes and ass-shakes all day,” he says. With his second album, “Hall of Fame,” he tells GQ “I wanted to get my points across, instead of just showing how good I can rap.”

Check out some flicks of Big Sean showcasing some fall gear in the gallery.

Big Sean’s sophomore album, Control, is in stores now.

Photos: Mei Tao / GQ

