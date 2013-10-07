Chris Brown Says Thanks To Porn He Lost His Virginity At 8 Years Old

Apparently, Chris Brown has been bedding the ladies for a very, very long time. In an interview that covered a wide range of topics including the infamous incident with Rihanna and his childhood, one particularly interesting reveal is that the R&B crooner claims he lost his virginity at 8 years old.

Yeah, according to Brown, at a time when most boys are into cartoons, he was into porn and getting some. Reports The Guardian:

He lost his virginity when he was eight years old, to a local girl who was 14 or 15. Seriously? “Yeah, really. Uh-huh.” He grins and chuckles. “It’s different in the country.” Brown grew up with a great gang of boy cousins, and they watched so much porn that he was raring to go. “By that point, we were already kind of like hot to trot, you know what I’m saying? Like, girls, we weren’t afraid to talk to them; I wasn’t afraid. So, at eight, being able to do it, it kind of preps you for the long run, so you can be a beast at it. You can be the best at it.” (Now 24, he doesn’t want to say how many women he’s slept with: “But you know how Prince had a lot of girls back in the day? Prince was, like, the guy. I’m just that, today. But most women won’t have any complaints if they’ve been with me. They can’t really complain. It’s all good.”)

This is where speculation and theories about the “Fine China” singer’s constant bad boy behavior and what therapists would consider a traumatic event (sex at 8-years-old, seriously?) surely come into play. Breezy also discussed the rumble in the Lambo that has haunted him ever since.

He describes “the Rihanna incident” as “probably the biggest wake-up call for me. I had to stop acting like a little teenager, a crazy, wild young guy.” But when I ask if that’s how he thinks of himself when he looks back at that time, he snaps back, “No, not at all” as if the description had been mine and not his. “Cos you can talk with all my girls that I did mess with before, and it’s never been a violent history.” Then he switches again: “But at the same time, I learned from it, and it was almost like… I wouldn’t say it happened for a reason, but it was something to trigger my mind to be more of a mature adult. To handle myself in situations, don’t throw tantrums, don’t be a baby about it.”

Read the full interview over at The Guardian.

Chris Brown’s new album, X, is now due in stores on November 19.

Photo: Instagram