Kanye West Reschedules Yeezus Show In California

Fans of Kanye West in the Anaheim area will have to wait a bit longer to get their rant or ridiculous revelation. The Yeezus tour caught a snag due to some unforseen technical issues.

Unlike Drake’s rescheduled performance which was a safety issue, the Honda Center had some glitches in the equipment that would hinder hearing and seeing Kanye in HD.

Via the Honda Center website:

SHOW DATE RESCHEDULED Due to production logistics Kanye West’s November 1st concert at Honda Center has been rescheduled to Friday, December 13. Fans are asked to please retain their tickets from the initially scheduled show, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date.

For the price fans pay for the tickets and merchandise, this is most likey the best plan of action. If the show would have continued with shoddy sound, fans would be disappointed and then we would have to hear Kanye explain himself in another round of interviews, with more possible outrageous outtakes.

Photo: Kanye West